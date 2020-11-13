Thank You, Nicole: Nicole Arrives at WBTW

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The summer of 1988, Nicole graduated from Winthrop and she took flight, setting off for her first job in television.

She landed at WGSE, which is now FOX43 in Myrtle Beach. After a year at WGSE, she went to see News Director Jim Griffin at WBTW.

In her immediate future at WBTW, she helped launch the 5:00 news with Brad Means who was taken by her commitment to the viewers.

Then, in 1994, when Vanessa Hill left, Nicole took over as Main Anchor. And she’s still here. Making lifetime memories and life-long friends.