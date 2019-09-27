The Blitz – Week 5 Scores, Highlights, Pictures

WILLIAMSBURG, SC (WBTW) – People who knew Irene Pressley, the mail carrier who was shot and killed on her route, describe her as a loving person who was always willing to lend a helping hand.

White bows are attached to each mailbox along Iren’s route to honor her. “Work out here 22 years and then get killed doing her job, it's sad,” said Wilma Smith, who lives on the route. “I don't know what's going on with people.”