The Blitz – Week 5 Scores, Highlights, Pictures

Our Blitz game of the week features Wilson (4-0) against West Florence (3-1) from Memorial Stadium.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Here are the latest scores, highlights, and pictures from Week 5 of the high school football season across our portion of the Carolinas.

Friday Night Scores:

Wilson 36 (final)
West Florence 20

Georgetown 13 (final)
Socastee 14

Conway 9 (Final)
Myrtle Beach 41

Aynor 36 (final)
St. James 29

South Florence 47 (final)
Darlington 7

Carolina Forest 49 (final)
Loris 6

St. John’s 6 (final)
Waccamaw 28

Hartsville 10 (final)
Abbeville 31

Carvers Bay 0 (final)
Latta 21

Mullins 33 (Final)
East Clarendon 19

Kingstree 21 (3rd quarter)
Hannah-Pamplico 16

Lamar 36 (final)
Lake View 34

Chesterfield
Lee Central

Green Sea Floyds
McBee

CE Murray 39 (final)
Hemingway 0

Timmonsville
Scott’s Branch

Pee Dee Academy 35 (final)
Dillon Christian 0

Christian Academy of MB 13 (final)
Florence Christian 47

Thomas Sumter  14
Carolina Academy 47 (Final)

Andrews  29 (Final)
Johnsonville 20

Scotland County (NC)
Jack Britt (NC)

Purnell Swett (NC)
Richmond (NC)

Fairmont (NC) 16 (final)
St. Paul’s (NC) 13

