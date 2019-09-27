The Blitz – Week 5 Scores, Highlights, Pictures

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Here are the latest scores, highlights, and pictures from Week 5 of the high school football season across our portion of the Carolinas.
Friday Night Scores:
Wilson 36 (final)
West Florence 20
Georgetown 13 (final)
Socastee 14
Conway 9 (Final)
Myrtle Beach 41
Aynor 36 (final)
St. James 29
South Florence 47 (final)
Darlington 7
Carolina Forest 49 (final)
Loris 6
St. John’s 6 (final)
Waccamaw 28
Hartsville 10 (final)
Abbeville 31
Carvers Bay 0 (final)
Latta 21
Mullins 33 (Final)
East Clarendon 19
Kingstree 21 (3rd quarter)
Hannah-Pamplico 16
Lamar 36 (final)
Lake View 34
Chesterfield
Lee Central
Green Sea Floyds
McBee
CE Murray 39 (final)
Hemingway 0
Timmonsville
Scott’s Branch
Pee Dee Academy 35 (final)
Dillon Christian 0
Christian Academy of MB 13 (final)
Florence Christian 47
Thomas Sumter 14
Carolina Academy 47 (Final)
Andrews 29 (Final)
Johnsonville 20
Scotland County (NC)
Jack Britt (NC)
Purnell Swett (NC)
Richmond (NC)
Fairmont (NC) 16 (final)
St. Paul’s (NC) 13