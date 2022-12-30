MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Google has revealed a list of the top 10 “near me” searches in 2022 across the Myrtle Beach and Florence areas.

The list groups together the greater Myrtle Beach and Florence areas, and combines them into one “place” for the purpose of the data.

Many people searched for the cheapest gas “near me” as gas prices saw a massive increase into the summer months.

The top 10 Google “near me” searches in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee:

korean bbq near me cheapest gas near me gas prices near me 24 hour stores near me lawn care services near me car washes near me barbershop near me at home covid test near me best tattoo shops near me jamaican restaurant near me

The Grand Strand and Pee Dee was the only place in the United States with the top trending “near me” search of “korean bbq,” according to Google. It was also the only place with “best tattoo shops” in the top trending “near me” searches.

The top trending animal search in the area was “pocket beagle,” according to Google.

The area, and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, were the only two places with “snow cream” as a top trending recipe — which is ice cream made with fresh snow, according to Google.

The top-searched music genre in the area was “rap.”

