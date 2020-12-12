‘The light at the end of the tunnel:’ Nearly 2,000 COVID shots expected in Robeson County next week

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — As the U.S. gets closer to rolling out a COVID vaccine to healthcare workers and later the public, Robeson County has distribution plans in place already.

Local health officials say Robeson County hospitals expect to get just under 2,000 total vaccines next week in the first shipment.

UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton says it’s expecting 975 doses Monday, and says it expects to have them all administered amongst staff by Saturday.

“It’s the light at the end of the tunnel and it’s the light that we needed for a long time,” hospital vice president and COO Jason Cox said.

Cox said the vaccine will not be required, but staffers are strongly encouraged to take advantage of it.

Southeastern has about 2,600 employees, so this first shipment will cover around a third of its workforce. The hospital has determined who will have access first.

“We have of course several COVID units here at the hospital,” he said. “And so the people working on those units or the people that have to go to those units for work will be highest priority. Emergency department where a lot of the COVID patients come, our long-term care facility.”

Cox said it’s a major relief for many of the frontline workers, months into battling COVID.

“They feel like now there’s something coming to protect them as they are on the front lines daily,” he said.

Jordan Deese, a registered nurse in Southeastern’s emergency department, has seen COVID first hand.

“I graduated in May and started my nursing career in the middle of a pandemic and have been working in the emergency room since June,” he said.

Deese thinks he’ll get a shot.

“Some reluctancy,” he said. “But what I don’t have mixed emotions about is what I’ve seen. And that’s seeing patients being put on a ventilator because of COVID-19.”

North Carolina’s vaccine rollout plan begins with healthcare workers fighting COVID and long term care. It incorporates more people into later phases.

“And then Phase 4, which we could be looking at perhaps March, would encompass your general population,” assistant health director at the Robeson County Health Department Melissa Packer said. “Hospitals will have the vaccine, health departments, community health centers.”

An advisory panel endorsed widespread use of the Pfizer vaccine Thursday. The FDA is expected to sign off within days.

