THIS WEEKEND: Adoption fees waved, discounted at animal shelters across South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) Adoption fees will be waived at many animal shelters across the Palmetto State this weekend as part of Pick Me SC, one of the State’s largest adoption events of the year.

The Petco Foundation sponsors Pick Me SC at more than 60 shelters across South Carolina.

Jess Wnuk is the executive director at the Grand Strand Humane Society and tells News13, this weekend’s event comes at the perfect time as the shelter is extremely overcrowded.

“It is very overwhelming this year with the number of intakes that are coming in,” Wnuk said. “We try to keep our number here at the shelter at about 175 on the high end, and as of this morning we had 237 animals here in the building, and an additional over 230 in foster care.”

Wnuk says the Humane Society is in desperate need of foster homes and the shelter provides all of the food and medical care for foster animals. For more information on fostering with the Grand Strand Humane Society, click here.

Volunteers and employees at the shelter hope to find forever homes for 125 animals this weekend; breaking last years number of 99. To achieve this goal, the shelter will open early and stay open late on Saturday and Sunday (10 A.M. to 6 P.M).

Participating shelters on the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee are below:

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach

All 4 Paws Animal Shelter

Grand Strand Humane Society

Horry County Animal Care Center

Jayne Boswell Animal Shelter

Saint Francis Animal Care Center

The Humane Society of Marlboro County

North Myrtle Beach Petco

Pawleys Island Petco

Surfside Petco

Florence County Environmental

Williamsburg County Animal Care and Control

A Second Chance Animal Shelter