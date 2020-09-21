Thompson Community Baptist Church hosts First Responders Appreciation Day

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Thompson Community Baptist Church hosted its first, First Responder Appreciation Day Sunday. Pastor James Dese put together a service for local authorities. This service included prayer, lunch made my church members, and singing. Dese says this was the communities time to serve those who serves them.

“These people who put their life on the line everyday…when everyone else is running out they are running in,” Dese says. “They don’t get enough recognition and that’s what we’re trying to do. To say thank you for their service and their dedication,” Dese continued.

Officer Kayla Moore has been on the Lumberton Police force for 2 years and says this was her first time attending an event like this.

“Considering the times that we are in right now, it’s difficult so it’s great to know that people are actually supporting us and took the time out of their Sunday to bring us out here it’s a great feeling,” Moore says.

Lieutenant Joe Caine says this event speaks to the relationship between first responders and the community.

“Actually I think it’s a credit to the people that we’re serving and that they care this much. It’s an outpour from the community and it really touches us,” Caine says.