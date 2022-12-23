High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand. (Source: MGN Online)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of customers are without power Friday in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the area is impacted by winds and cold weather.

About 2,400 Horry Electric customers in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22 were without power Friday morning, according to the company outage map.

Duke Energy is also reporting several thousand customers without power across the Pee Dee.

For the most up-to-date information on power outages, check with your electric company:

Duke Energy: https://www.duke-energy.com/outages

Horry Electric Cooperative: https://www.horryelectric.com/

Lynches River Electric Cooperative: https://lynchesriver.com/

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative: https://www.pdemc.com/content/storm-center-0

Santee Cooper: https://www.santeecooper.com/

Dominion Energy/SCE&G: https://www.sceg.com/home

Temperatures will quickly fall into the 30s, and get colder all day long Friday. By afternoon, most spots will be below freezing with wind chills in the teens and 20s. Temperatures will fall into the teens tonight, and it will stay windy with wind chills in the single digits.

The very cold weather will last all weekend long, and it will stay sunny.