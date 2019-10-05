Three arrested in Robeson County after authorities seize drugs

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Three men are behind bars after Robeson County deputies executed a search warrant, uncovering drugs and a gun.

Jerry Morgan, Willie Melvin and Centelle Richardson are all facing several drug charges and are being held at the Robeston County Detention Center.

Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team, Drug Enforcement Division Investigators and SWAT Team Operators executed the search at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

That’s when authorities uncovered cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone pills and a firearm.

Morgan, 60 and Melvin, 59, both of Lumber Bridge, are charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, conspiracy to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richardson, 21, of Shannon is charged with possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of marijuana up to a ½ ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and resist, delay and obstructing an officer.

No word on when the trio is set to appear in court.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with inforamtion about drug operations to contact authorities.