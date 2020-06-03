Three local police departments awarded grant to hire additional officers

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Conway Police Department is one of three local, and 13 statewide departments that will receive a grant to allow for hiring more officers.

The United States Attorney’s Office of South Carolina announced the recipients of the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program today.

In a release, the United States Attorneys Office of South Carolina said the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program is a, “competitive award program intended to reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing by providing direct funding for the hiring of career law enforcement officers.”

According to the USAOSC, 43% of the more than $8,000,000 being awarded statewide, will focus on violent crime.

The Conway Police Department will be awarded $250,000 which will allow them to hire two new officers. The Myrtle Beach Police Department will be awarded $1,250,000 to hire ten officers and the Horry County Police Department will be awarded $1,875,000 to hire 15 additional officers.

In a statement on social media, the Horry County Police Department said, “There is a great need for more law enforcement officers in our community to promote neighborhood safety. This grant will enable HCPD to take another step toward meeting that need.”

In Conway, Police Chief Dale Long says, their department will use the two new positions for community engagement. One new officer will focus on youth engagement and the other will work with the senior population.

“They are very dedicated to their neighborhoods so we want to make sure we have an officer who is very dedicated to helping them with issues; things about elder abuse, elder crime, vulnerable adult issues,” Chief Long explained.

Chief Long says adding two officers to their existing allotment of 56 will help them be more engaged in the community.

When asked about recent peaceful protests happening along the Grand Strand, Chief Long said he wants protesters to know, he and the department is there to answer questions and start a dialogue.

“I’m for it,” Chief Long said. “Years ago when I raised my hand and I swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America, I still do. That is the founding document in which we base all of our laws and what we do and the decision-making. I fully support for them to have that First Amendment right of free speech, I fully support that First Amendment right of them to gather; to assemble. We’re going to do everything we can to make it as good an experience for them as we can.”