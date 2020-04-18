Three years later, investigations continue into deaths of three women

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Three years later, authorities are still looking for information in three death investigations.

The bodies of three women were found within a four block area in Lumberton between April 18, 2017 and June 3, 2017.

A reward of up to $30,000 is being offered for information that leads investigators to determine what led to the deaths of Christina Bennett, Rhonda Jones and Megan Oxendine.

Christina Bennett, known to her family as Kristin, was found dead inside a home on Peachtree Street on April 18, 2017. Rhonda Jones was found dead outside a home on East 5th Street on the same day. Megan Oxendine was found dead outside a home on East 8th Street on June 3, 2017.

Investigators ask that anyone who had contact with any of the three women to come forward and help in the investigations.

No arrests have been made in connection with any of the three deaths, according to Lumberton police.

“As police chief and as a member of this community, I want to know what happened to Christina, Rhonda and Megan,” Lumberton Chief of Police Michael McNeill said during a prior stage of the investigation. “I also understand there is a lot of uncertainty, concern and even fear right now. Let me reassure you that we are committed to finding out the answers. We hope the people of Lumberton will help us.”

