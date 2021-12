MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thursday’s SpaceX launch will be visible from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

The launch window begins at 6:12 p.m and the launch will be visible by looking towards the coast about one to two minutes after launch.

Targeting tonight at 6:12 p.m. EST for a Falcon 9 launch of 48 Starlink satellites and 2 BlackSky spacecraft to orbit from SLC-40 in Florida — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 2, 2021

Fourty-eight Starlink satellites and two BlackSky spacecraft will be launched into orbit, according to SpaceX.