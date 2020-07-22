Tidelands Health adjusts testing schedule to meet weekend demand

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – To meet community demand for weekend testing, Tidelands Health has adjusted the date of an upcoming COVID-19 drive-through testing event, according to a press release.

The free community testing event set for this Friday, will continue as planned at Coastal Carolina University. However, the testing event originally planned for July 31, at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium is moving to August 1.

Both the July 24 and August 1 testing events will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The drive-through events, a partnership between Tidelands Health and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, are designed to administer free COVID-19 tests to thousands of individuals while they remain in their vehicles.

“Some community members, because of work or other responsibilities, are unable to get their COVID-19 test on a weekday,” Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer of Tidelands Health said. “We want to make this testing convenient and available to our entire community, so – with the help of DHEC, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, local law enforcement and other partners – we were able to shift the July 31 event by a day to provide weekend access to testing.”

The free testing events are open to all individuals. Pre-screening is not required. Participants simply drive up to be tested and remain in their vehicles throughout the process.

Community members who need additional information about COVID-19 or the testing events may visit tidelandshealth.org, call the Tidelands Health COVID-19 Nurse Line at 843-652-8800 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or call 1-866-TIDELANDS, which operates 24 hours a day.

LATEST HEADLINES: