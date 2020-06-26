Tidelands Health, DHEC test 2,500 people for Covid-19 in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – 2,500 people were tested for Coronavirus today at Coastal Carolina University.

Tidelands Health and DHEC partnered for the areas largest testing site to date; part of DHEC and South Carolinas goal to test 2% of the population each month.

“Getting community-wide testing means that for every positive we identify today, those are people who will get a quarantine message, they will be able to not spread to other people, especially vulnerable adults who are finding themselves admitted to the hospital,” Tidelands Health COO, Gayle Resetar said. “This morning we had 25 patients who were hospitalized in our system right now. Those numbers are up.”

She says because hospitalizations and the percent of tests coming back positive are up, it’s no longer the increase in testing that accounts for the increase in cases.

“We’ve absolutely done more testing and identified more people, but we’re also, every week that we do one of these events, we started out at the end of May with a 1 percent positive rate at these events; the last one we did last week had about a 10 or 11 percent positive rate,” Resetar explained. “So we’re creeping up in the positive rate and that means we’re spreading and on top of that, we now have more hospital admissions than we’ve ever had during this period of Coronavirus.”



Resetar said community-wide testing events like this can have a huge impact.

“Let’s say today we have a ten percent positive rate..that’s 250 people right here that can infect multitudes of people that can infect others as well,” she said. “So if we could get to those 250 people, let them know they are positive, that could have a huge impact.”



While DHEC public outreach coordinator in the Pee Dee area, Kristin Galloway, says there are a lot of tourists in our area, she says the community has to take responsibility for it’s own safety.

“The masking is not happening across our region the way that it should,” Galloway explained. “So some of the trends that we’re seeing are in our younger populations, particularly, children, college age and young adults.”



Galloway continued, “These sites are not only good for positives or negatives, but to give your loved ones peace of mind.”

Those tested today will receive their results within five business days.

To find future testing sites, click here.