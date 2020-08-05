Tidelands Health hospitals earn ‘high performing’ ratings from U.S. News & World Report

Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital have been recognized as high-performing hospitals for 2020-21 by U.S. News & World Report.

The hospitals earned the “High Performing” rating in recognition of care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes.

Tidelands Waccamaw in Murrells Inlet earned “High Performing” ratings for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hip replacement and knee replacement. This is the second consecutive year Tidelands Waccamaw earned the recognition for knee replacement.

Tidelands Georgetown earned a “High Performing” rating for its care of patients with congestive heart failure.

“High Performing” is the highest rating U.S. News awards for those types of care.

“The ratings by U.S. News & World Report are a testament to the high-quality, compassionate care Tidelands Health provides to our community every day,” said Pam Maxwell, the health system’s chief nursing officer. “Being ranked as ‘High Performing’ by such a trusted source says volumes about the dedication and skill of our health care professionals.”

For the 2020-21 ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 10 procedures and conditions. Fewer than a third of all hospitals received any high-performing rating.

The annual ratings, now in their sixth year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for common conditions and elective procedures.

“For more than 30 years, U.S. News & World Report has been helping patients, along with the help of their physicians, identify the Best Hospitals in an array of specialties, procedures and conditions,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “The hospitals that rise to the top of our rankings and ratings have deep medical expertise, and each has built a track record of delivering good outcomes for patients.”

The U.S. News methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality such as risk-adjusted outcome rates, volume, quality of nursing and other care-related indicators. The ratings were produced by U.S. News analysts.