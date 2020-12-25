10 biggest news stories in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee for 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — 2020 was a year filled with major news events, from the COVID-19 pandemic to the presidential election, but these were this year’s biggest local stories from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, based on analytics.

⑩ Darlington city councilwoman accused of telling police officer ‘take your white self back to the white neighborhood’

Darlington City Councilwoman Sheila Baccus is accused of using racially charged language when speaking to an on-duty police officer during an incident in June.

According to a Darlington Police Department report obtained by News13, an officer was handling parking enforcement duties on June 17. The officer reported a vehicle was parked on the wrong side of the road along Oak Street. He then placed a parking ticket on the windshield of the vehicle.

Baccus is accused of telling the officer “take your white self back to the white neighborhood. You’re probably the kind that would shoot us in the back.”

⑨ 5 charged, another in custody following shooting at Myrtle Beach hotel

Several people were charged after a shooting at the Happy Holiday Motel on North Ocean Boulevard. Police believe the shooting happened after an altercation on the third floor. Three people were injured in the shooting. In total, five people were charged, including three juveniles.

⑧ Myrtle Beach hotel closed for drug dealing, prostitution, other criminal activity

The Rosen Sea Inn was closed to prevent further illegal activity after a temporary injunction. Employees and management were accused of renting rooms to drug dealers, knowing they were using the rooms for drug sales, according to Cpl. Tom Vest. They’re also accused of carrying people who overdosed to adjacent properties and dumping them there to avoid police attention.

⑦ Georgetown County crash, double homicide

Two people died and one person was injured after a crash in Georgetown County led to three people being shot.

Deputies said the shooting happened after a crash on US 521 near Indian Hut Road. The suspect ran toward the Kent Road area before being taken into custody, according to deputies.

Charles Nicholas Wall, 45, of Andrews, and Laura Ashley Anderson, 21, of Georgetown both died following the incident.

Wall, who was the step-father of Anderson, died at Georgetown Hospital. Anderson died at MUSC.

The suspect was identified as Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters, III., 23, of Moncks Corner. He was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

⑥ Confirmed tornado touches down in Myrtle Beach

The National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down near Myrtle Beach. The tornado had winds of 75 mph on the beach line between 73rd and 74th Avenue North.

The area was not under a tornado warning at the time. The tornado was part of the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta.

⑤ Hurricane Isaias

Hurricane Isaias ripped through the Grand Strand back in August. It left damage across the area, and specifically North Myrtle Beach. The Cherry Grove area saw massive dune erosion and part of the Sea Cabin Pier destroyed. The North Myrtle Beach Sea Turtle Patrol also found 109 dead hatchlings after the storm. Several motorists were also stranded.

④ Officer Jacob Hancher killed in the line of duty

Myrtle Beach police officer Jacob Hancher was killed in the line of duty Oct. 3 in a shooting near Yaupon Drive in Myrtle Beach.

Officers were responding to a domestic call when shots were exchanged between the suspect and officers. A second officer was also shot but was released from the hospital.

The suspect was found dead. He was identified as John Derek Aycoth, 20, of Myrtle Beach.

Hancher was a community Service Officer for four years and was a police officer for less than one year. He was also a volunteer firefighter with Horry County Fire Rescue and a parishioner at St. James in Conway.

He was 23 years old.

This was the first time since 2002 that Myrtle Beach Police Department lost an officer.

③ Owner of Palmetto Cheese brand apologizes for Facebook post, explains Black woman’s image on packaging

The owner of the prominent Palmetto Cheese brand, who is also the mayor of Pawleys Island, called a media briefing to apologize for a social media post and explain his product branding.

Mayor Brian Henry apologized for the racially insensitive post on Facebook. When speaking about a man who is charged with shooting and killing two people after a traffic accident in Georgetown, Henry posted “2 innocent people murdered. Not 2 thugs or people wanted on multiple warrants. 2 white people defenselessly gunned down by a black man. Tell me, where is the outrage? When and where will we begin rioting and burning down businesses in Georgetown.”

Henry also called the Black Lives Matter movement a terror organization.

The controversy called attention to the Palmetto Cheese branding, which includes the face of a Black woman on the product’s packaging.

② Florence 1 teacher fired for ‘inexcusable’ Facebook post

A Florence 1 teacher was fired after what the district called an “inexcusable” Facebook post.

“Upon learning about this post, administrators took immediate action,” Superintendent Richard O’Malley said. “I am disgusted and disappointed by the content of this post, especially one made by an educator.”

The teacher was not identified.

① Ocean Boulevard Violence

Several shootings took place on Ocean Boulevard in the weeks around Memorial Day.

The first shooting happened May 17 in the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue. Seven people were taken into custody, including an Active Duty US Navy Member. Several people were injured but none of the injuries were life-threatening. Police said the shooting involved “rival gang” members who had an ongoing dispute in Chesterfield County.

There was also a shots fired incident in the same area around the same time, but police believe no one was hit.

A second shooting happened May 24 in the area of 12th Avenue North. Four people were injured. Six people were taken into custody.

About 24 hours later, a third shooting happened on Ocean Boulevard in the area of 15th Avenue South. Cadric Elmore Jr., of Greenwood, was killed in the shooting. Mayor Brenda Bethune said the shooting was “gang violence.”

In total, there were three shootings on Ocean Boulevard in an eight-day period.