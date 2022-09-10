HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tornado warning issued Saturday afternoon for areas near Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties has expired.

The warning was in effect until 4 p.m., the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, North Carolina, said on Twitter. The storm was moving to the northeast, and the warning included the communities of Johnsonville and Poston and surrounding areas. Pea-sized hail was possible, the NWS said.

The NWS also issued a special weather statement for the communities of Hemingway, Johnsville and Aynor, saying the storm could contain winds of up to 40 mph. That statement remains in effect until 4:15 p.m.

Earlier, a tornado warning was issued shortly before noon. It included the areas of Little River and Shallotte and Sunset Beach in North Carolina.

No information about any damage was immediately available.

