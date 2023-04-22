MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –Strong storms swept across parts of the Pee Dee on Saturday amid multiple severe thunderstorm watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
As of 6 p.m., parts of Marion and Horry counties remained under a severe thunderstorm warning until at least 6:45 p.m., the National Weather Service said. An earlier severe thunderstorm warning included parts of Horry, Dillon, Florence and Marion counties in South Carolina and Scotland counties in North Carolina.
The National Weather Service also issued a tornado warning late Saturday afternoon for parts of Robeson County. It was allowed to expire after only a few minutes.
Earlier Saturday, Aaron Smith captured multiple photos of storm clouds moving across the Pee Dee.
There have been no reports of damage from any of the storms.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.