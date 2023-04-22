MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –Strong storms swept across parts of the Pee Dee on Saturday amid multiple severe thunderstorm watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

As of 6 p.m., parts of Marion and Horry counties remained under a severe thunderstorm warning until at least 6:45 p.m., the National Weather Service said. An earlier severe thunderstorm warning included parts of Horry, Dillon, Florence and Marion counties in South Carolina and Scotland counties in North Carolina.

More Pee Dee clouds / Photo courtesy of Aaron Smith

More Pee Dee clouds / Photo courtesy of Aaron Smith

Storm clouds in the Pee Dee / Photo courtesy of Aaron Smith

Storms clouds near Blenheim / Photo courtesy of Aaron Smith

Storm clouds near Dillon / Photo courtesy of Aaron Smith

More storm clouds in the Pee Dee / Photo courtesy of Aaron Smith

The National Weather Service also issued a tornado warning late Saturday afternoon for parts of Robeson County. It was allowed to expire after only a few minutes.

Earlier Saturday, Aaron Smith captured multiple photos of storm clouds moving across the Pee Dee.

There have been no reports of damage from any of the storms.

Count on News13 for updates.