Traffic blocked on Highway 701 near Loris after two crashes

LORIS AREA, SC (WBTW) – First responders are on the scene of two different crashes in the Loris area, according to Horry County police.

🚧TRAFFIC ADVISORY – HWY 701🚧



HWY 701 & Morgan Rd. near Loris is closed to traffic in both directions as emergency crews work two different car crashes.



Drivers should take alternate routes.



HCPD is working alongside @hcfirerescue, @SCHP_Troop5, and @of_loris police and fire. pic.twitter.com/uxByEsJ8FW — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) March 9, 2020

Police advise drivers to avoid the area of Highway 701 and Morgan Road as crews work the wrecks. Traffic in both directions was closed as of 8:20 p.m. Sunday.



Courtesy: HCPD

Horry County Fire Rescue, Highway Patrol, along with Loris police and fire are also responding.

No word on any injuries yet. Count on News13 for updates.

Latest Headlines