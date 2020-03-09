Traffic blocked on Highway 701 near Loris after two crashes

LORIS AREA, SC (WBTW) – First responders are on the scene of two different crashes in the Loris area, according to Horry County police.
🚧TRAFFIC ADVISORY – HWY 701🚧— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) March 9, 2020
HWY 701 & Morgan Rd. near Loris is closed to traffic in both directions as emergency crews work two different car crashes.
Drivers should take alternate routes.
HCPD is working alongside @hcfirerescue, @SCHP_Troop5, and @of_loris police and fire. pic.twitter.com/uxByEsJ8FW
Police advise drivers to avoid the area of Highway 701 and Morgan Road as crews work the wrecks. Traffic in both directions was closed as of 8:20 p.m. Sunday.
Horry County Fire Rescue, Highway Patrol, along with Loris police and fire are also responding.
No word on any injuries yet. Count on News13 for updates.
