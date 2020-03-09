Traffic blocked on Highway 701 near Loris after two crashes

LORIS AREA, SC (WBTW) – First responders are on the scene of two different crashes in the Loris area, according to Horry County police.

Police advise drivers to avoid the area of Highway 701 and Morgan Road as crews work the wrecks. Traffic in both directions was closed as of 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue, Highway Patrol, along with Loris police and fire are also responding.

No word on any injuries yet. Count on News13 for updates.

