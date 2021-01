HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Crews with Horry County Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle on Holmestown Road Saturday afternoon.

Officials are asking for the public to avoid the 400 Block of Holmestown Road between 707 and Scipio Lane. The incident happened around 2:26 p.m.

Injuries are being reported by officials.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating.

