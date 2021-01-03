CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A food bank that helps students and staff at a Charleston community college has seen the need more than double since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The Post and Courier reports that the food bank at the two-year Trident Technical College gave out about 2,000 pounds of food a month before the pandemic. Now, that number is up to 4,700 pounds of food a month.
Christine Solomon is a faculty member who oversees the food bank. The Phi Theta Kappa honor society started it five years ago. Solomon said demand spiked at the beginning of the pandemic and then slowed over the summer only to climb again in fall.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Senators look into energy giant trying to buy Santee Cooper
- Trident Technical College food bank sees spike in need with pandemic
- Horry County Schools place pause on sports competition
- Pres. Trump begs, threatens Georgia secretary of state to ‘find’ enough votes to overturn results in phone call
- Pastor killed with his own gun in east Texas church shooting after confronting manhunt suspect, sheriff says