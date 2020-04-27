Two airlifted to hospital after shooting in Laurinburg: Police

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – Police in Laurinburg are investigating after they say two were seriously hurt in a shooting Sunday.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. around U.S. 401 and West Boulevard. That’s where a silver Dodge Charger pulled up alongside a gold Nissan Rogue at a stop light, a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department said.

Authorities say ‘words were exchanged’ between the occupants of both vehicles, when someone in the Dodge began firing at the occupants of the Nissan. The Dodge later fled the scene, according to Laurinburg PD.

Both occupants of the Nissan- an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man- were airlifted to a medical facility with gunshot wounds. Police say they are in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Count on News13 for updates.