Two charged in Robeson County after firearms, fentanyl seized following traffic stop

LUMBER BRIDGE, N.C. (WBTW) – Two people face multiple charges after a police pursuit led deputies to drugs and firearms.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff, on Friday March 5th, the Robeson County Drug Enforcement Division attempted a traffic stop on Lombardy Village Road.

The driver of a 2020 Dodge Charger did not stop for the blue lights or sirens, resulting in a pursuit.

Following a vehicle and foot pursuit, 28-year-old Dalton Freeman of Shannon, and 22-year-old Chandler Lowry of Red Springs were taken into custody.

Deputies say during their investigation, fentanyl, money, drug paraphernalia and two firearms were seized.

Both face multiple charges.

Freeman was charged with fleeing to elude arrest, conspiracy to traffic opium or heroin, two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a scheduled II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Freeman was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center with a $250,000 secured bond.

Lowry was charged with conspiracy to traffic opium or heroin, two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a scheduled II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lowry was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center with a $250,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3191.