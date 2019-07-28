Two dead following Sunday morning crash in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Two people are dead after a car overturned on a Berkeley County road Sunday morning.

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 9:45 a.m. on Myers-Mayo Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2000 Toyota sedan drove off the road, before hitting a ditch and overturning. The car came to a stop when it struck a tree.

Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating this incident.