Two dead following Sunday morning crash in Berkeley Co.

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Two people are dead after a car overturned on a Berkeley County road Sunday morning.

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 9:45 a.m. on Myers-Mayo Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2000 Toyota sedan drove off the road, before hitting a ditch and overturning. The car came to a stop when it struck a tree.

Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating this incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: