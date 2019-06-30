Two killed in Highway 378 motorcycle crash

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A motorcycle accident killed two people in Horry County late Saturday evening.

The accident happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Highway 378 and involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

The 2012 Harley Davidson and the 2007 Chevrolet SUV were both traveling west on 378 when the motorcycle crashed into the SUV.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the SUV tried to turn left onto Kourtni Lane when the motorcycle tried to pass but instead slammed into the vehicle as it made the turn.

The driver and passenger on the motorcycle died and the driver of the SUV was taken to Conway Medical Center with minor injuries.

The individuals have not been identified and no other information has been released.

South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

