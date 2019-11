CONWAY AREA (WBTW) – Two people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision Saturday night.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it happened in the area of Marigold Rd. and Antioch Rd. in Conway around 5:10 p.m.

HCFR said the victims’ injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to this crash.

Count on News13 for updates.