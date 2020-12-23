UNCP and RCC receive grant funding to create American Indian Heritage Center

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) — University of North Carolina Pembroke has been awarded $3.4 million in two federal grants to support the creation of an American Indian Heritage Center aimed at increasing the retention and graduation rates of American Indian students.

Of the total funding received, $1.5 million will support the establishment of a new American Indian Heritage Center at UNC Pembroke.

The newly established center will provide advising, programming and supportive services to its American Indian student population. Initiatives include a pre-orientation event, peer tutoring, financial literacy workshops, specialized workshops for first-generation college students, academic achievement ceremonies, academic success coaching and cultural programming.

The center will also offer professional development and cultural presentations for non-native faculty, staff and students.

Mary Ann Jacobs, professor and chair of the UNC Pembroke American Indian Studies Department, characterized the future center as “groundbreaking.”

“This is something our staff and department members have been doing informally for our American Indian students, but now with this new center there will be a more permanent place for these services to be provided,” Jacobs said. “This is really important.”

A separate grant awards Robeson Community College (RCC) $1.9 million earmarked for the college’s transition office and programming. The funding will be used to create a traditional office that will assist RCC transfer students from all backgrounds in the fields of education, math and health sciences.

The primary goal of the partnership is to provide students with a smooth transition from RCC to UNCP and serve the region in critical areas of the workforce.

