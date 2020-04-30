Unemployment claims down in SC for another week; county-by-county numbers for News13 area

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reports unemployment claims in the state are down for another week.

There were 65,159 initial intrastate claims, which are those filed by people who both live and work in SC, filed in the week that ended on April 25. This is a decrease of 7,957 initial claims from the previous week ending on April 18.

SCDEW also released an updated county-by-county map of intrastate claims filed during the week ending on April 25.

Courtesy: South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce

According to this map, Horry County fell behind Greenville and Spartanburg counties with 5,745 claims. This is a decrease from the 7,867 intrastate claims filed in Horry County during the previous week.

Florence County had 1,582 claims filed in the week, a decrease from the 1,866 claims filed in the previous week.

Darlington County saw 719 claims filed, which is also a decrease from the 755 claims filed in the week before.

In Marion County, there were 284 claims filed, down from the previous week’s 373 claims.

Dillon County had 233 claims filed, which is a decrease from the previous week’s 309 claims.

Marlboro County saw 195 claims filed, also down from the 368 claims filed in the week before.

Georgetown County had 751 claims filed. This is a decrease from the previous week’s number of 845 claims.

Chesterfield County had 331 claims filed. This is a increase from the previous week’s total of 293 claims.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: