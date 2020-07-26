University of South Carolina provides update on Zoom racist attack incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen provided an update on the investigation into a racist attack at a Zoom event that was hosted by the Association of African American Students (AAAS).

Officials said since April, the University Police Investigative Response Team has been working closely with Zoom and AAAS leadership.

After the investigation, university police officers concluded that the individuals who participated in the racist attack were likely not members of the University of South Carolina community.

There was also evidence that the people involved were from a foreign country in Europe, which means the investigation has come to an end.

“Over the past few months, our community and our nation have been reminded of the ever-present, harmful consequences of racism and hatred. We have so much work to do to confront racism and we are committed to visible action and change on our campus.” PRESIDENT BOB CASLEN, UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA

