MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — In order to fulfill our obligations to our cable, satellite and telco partners, on Jan. 12, WBTW will begin making replays of its newscasts and locally produced lifestyle programming available on wbtw.com two hours after their live broadcast over-the-air.

We will continue to make highlights and segments of our newscasts available through video on demand clips and other coverage after the live broadcast.

Breaking news and important weather updates will continue to be offered live on wbtw.com, our mobile apps and the News13 Facebook and Twitter pages.

Newscast video is also uploaded to our YouTube channel.