Update: Horry County closes libraries, rec center and more

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County School District (DCSD) will provide nutritional, breakfast and lunch meals at more than 30 locations during school closures for the coronavirus situation.

Any child who is 18 years old or younger can get drive-thru, “grab-and-go” meal bags at more than 30 locations, Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The meals will be served beginning Tuesday, March 17.