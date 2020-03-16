Update: Horry County closes libraries, rec center and more

|CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Beginning Tuesday, the following offices and facilities will be closed to the public:
Libraries
Recreation Centers
Museum & Farm
Veterans Affairs
Staff in these offices and facilities will still report to work.
Additional event cancellations include the Parks and Recreation Pier to Pier Beach Run.
All Horry County Parks and Recreation and Library programs are canceled, including organized athletics.
We strongly urge the public to handle business with the County online where possible. All Horry County Government offices will operate on a regular schedule Tuesday.
Public use of the Government & Justice Center should be limited to necessary transactions.
At this time, the Treasurer’s Office is offering free e-check payments for business license and hospitality fee transactions.
Please be advised that conditions may change quickly requiring new or additional closures and cancellations. Any updates will be provided as soon as possible. Please visit horrycounty.org/closings or our social media feeds for the most up-to-date information.