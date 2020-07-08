Update on hospital occupancy in Horry County, DHEC warns bed usage is ‘increasing slowly’ in the state

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – DHEC officials are warning of slowly increasing hospital bed usage rates.

As of today, DHEC reports 85.1% of Horry County’s hospital beds are in use; this includes all patients, not just those with Covid-19. Of the County’s hospital beds, 576 are in use and 101 are available.

Grand Strand Medical Center leaders say they are operating around 90% capacity, a number lower than last week and something they say is normal for this time of year.

Hospital officials also say they recently had their third patient come off a ventilator and go home to continue their recovery from Covid-19.

Today, Conway Medical Center was at 71% occupancy and has 33 patients hospitalized with the Covid-19; another 10 are hospitalized, isolated and under investigation for Coronavirus.

News13 has also learned Tidelands Health reached out to the National Guard requesting help with staffing concerns.

Statewide today, there are nearly 8,000 South Carolinians are in the hospital, of those, 1,404 are hospitalized with the virus.