Volunteers from Red Cross of South Carolina deploy to help with Hurricane Delta relief

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Right now, 13 team members from the American Red Cross of South Carolina are deployed to help with Hurricane Delta preparation and relief; one of those volunteers just returned from helping Hurricane Sally victims a week ago.

Amy Brauner is the Executive Director of the Red Cross of the Eastern Carolinas. She arrived back to the Grand Strand from Alabama just a week ago and tonight she is in Tupelo, Mississippi, in anticipation of Hurricane Delta.

“I was originally supposed to go to Mobile, Alabama, but as the track of the storm changes, I’ve been asked to go to Tupelo, Mississippi,” Brauner said. “We believe that the hurricane is going to make landfall in Louisiana, Mississippi and go straight up north. I’m going to go there to help those families prepare and eventually recover from this hurricane.”

Brauner says during Hurricane Sally she was there to provide immediate financial support to families in the community. She says this trip will start as one to help the community prepare.

“It’s going to be making sure that all of the community and community members know where Red Cross has their shelters and tips to be prepared,” she explained. “Once this storm makes landfall, then we will be a part of recovery efforts to make sure people know where there is water and clean up kits and making sure that we can get our vehicles out to help those most in need.”

Brauner says it’s important to help other communities that are impacted by storms because of the storms the communities in our area experience.

“We’re familiar with what it’s like here in Myrtle Beach, going to a shelter and seeing those Red Cross vehicles there, we want to make sure that we can spread that love to those other people who might need us,” she said. “We’ve opened shelters. We’ve seen those houses flooded, we’ve been there and provided them water when they had no clean water; we want to make sure that we pay it forward.”

If you want to volunteer for the American Red Cross, click here.