Voters being turned away after flyer incorrectly lists poll information

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The only voting location open on Saturday is the Horry County Registration and Elections Office in Conway despite a flyer listing other locations.

A group of voters has been turned away from the Carolina Forest Library after a flyer incorrectly listed the location open for weekend voting.

The Director of Horry County Voter’s Office, Sandy Martin, said that the flyer was not from her office.

“From what I am told there was a mailing that was sent out that had all the locations listed as being open today,” Martin said, ” I have told the media all along that my office was the only site that was open. We were also open last Saturday.”

The Conway location is open from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

