Walmart offers pick-up service for wine and beer at these local stores

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Customers in the Florence-Myrtle Beach area now can pick up a bottle of wine or their favorite craft beer without leaving their cars.
The new service applies to customers who place their adult beverage orders at one of these local 13 of stores:
- Conway
- 2709 CHURCH ST STE A
- 151 MYRTLE RIDGE DR
- Darlington
- 251 ANDOVER PLACE
- Florence
- 230 N BELTLINE DR
- 2014 S IRBY ST
- Hartsville
- 1150 S 4TH ST
- Lake City –
- 900 US 52 HWY
- Myrtle Beach
- 10820 KINGS RD
- 541 SEABOARD ST
- 125 MARYPORT DRIVE
- 3650 WALTON DRIVE
- 3915 N KINGS HWY
- North Myrtle Beach
- 550 HIGHWAY 17 N
Here’s how Grocery Pickup works:
- Order and Choose a Pickup Time: Customers go to Walmart.com/grocery or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, switch to the Pickup tab and select a pickup time and store location for items to be picked up. If the order includes alcohol, pickup times may be limited by local law.
- Pickup: For fastest pickup, customers can check in through the Walmart Grocery app. Once the customer arrives at the pickup location, there will be reserved parking spaces marked in orange just for Grocery Pickup customers. If customers choose not to check in ahead of time, there will be a designated number to call to alert an associate of their arrival. An associate will quickly retrieve the prepared order and load it into the trunk of the customer’s car.
- Verification: At the time of pickup, the customer is required to provide valid photo identification verifying that they 21 years of age or older before receiving the alcohol products in their order.