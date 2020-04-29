Walmart offers pick-up service for wine and beer at these local stores

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Customers in the Florence-Myrtle Beach area now can pick up a bottle of wine or their favorite craft beer without leaving their cars.

The new service applies to customers who place their adult beverage orders at one of these local 13 of stores:

Conway 2709 CHURCH ST STE A 151 MYRTLE RIDGE DR

Darlington 251 ANDOVER PLACE

Florence 230 N BELTLINE DR 2014 S IRBY ST

Hartsville 1150 S 4TH ST

Lake City – 900 US 52 HWY

Myrtle Beach 10820 KINGS RD 541 SEABOARD ST 125 MARYPORT DRIVE 3650 WALTON DRIVE 3915 N KINGS HWY

North Myrtle Beach 550 HIGHWAY 17 N



Here’s how Grocery Pickup works: