Walmart to host on-spot interviews at hiring events in Myrtle Beach area, supervisor positions available

Walmart is hosting on-the-spot interviews at its hiring events in the Myrtle Beach area next week.

There are hourly supervisor positions available throughout the market. Stores will be conducting on-the-spot interviews for interested applicants and are hiring for full-time positions at the associate and team lead levels across each area of the store and all shifts.

“We couldn’t serve our customers without the continued support of our greatest asset: our associates,” the company posted. “And in Myrtle Beach, we are looking to hire local residents who would like to join the team at their neighborhood Walmart with full-time positions.”

There are also hourly supervisor positions open throughout the market. If you’re looking for a new opportunity, the Walmart team would love to meet you.

WHO: All interested applicants in the Myrtle Beach area.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 6, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. & 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: The hiring events are taking place at the following Walmart Supercenters:

Store 586 – 2709-A Church Street, Conway, SC

Store 643 – 10820 Kings Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC

Store 5087 – 550 Highway 17 North, North Myrtle Beach, SC

DETAILS: Must apply for positions in advance at Walmart.com/careers or text “jobs” to 240240