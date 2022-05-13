FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Flamingos are giving the public the chance to be heard in naming its new bird.

The Florence baseball team has put out a call to find a moniker for its new 8-foot tall feathered friend. For reference, flamingos usually grow to be between 3 and 5 feet tall.

According to the team, the mascot loves eating bacon, bananas, marlin and blowfish — all suspiciously names of local baseball rivals. They are, however, afraid of sharks.

The mascot can be male or female, depending on the winning name.

Names can be submitted on the team’s website.

The winning name will be unveiled live at the Florence After Five event at 7 p.m. May 27 in downtown Florence. It’ll be followed the next day when the team plays on its new Carolina Bank Field.

Tickets for the 2022 season are now on sale.