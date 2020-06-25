WATCH: Large sharks spotted feeding off North Myrtle Beach coast

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Video was caught of some large sharks feeding along the coast of North Myrtle Beach.

Michael Mellnik was flying his drone over the water when he caught footage of large sharks brushing the top and jumping out of the water while feeding on a school of fish.

In the background of the video you can see condos, hotels and the beach with people on it.

