Watch: News13’s ‘Palmetto Pot War’ special streams tonight at 7

You can watch News13’s “Palmetto Pot War” special at 7 tonight in the video player above.

FLORENCE CO, S.C. (WBTW) – News13 will dig deeper into the battle over legalizing marijuana in South Caroline during a live stream special program tonight at 7.

You will hear from a family whose daughter has cerebral palsy and epilepsy and benefits from medical cannabis. We talk with one mom who is pushing for medical marijuana for that reason.

We will chat with a mother who is growing hemp in Conway. While marijuana is not legal to grow in South Carolina, its cousin hemp is. We take a look at how the state could cash in on the industry.

We show how the war on drugs left a Myrtle Beach man paralyzed, resulting in a landmark multi-million dollar lawsuit. It all began with a $100 purchase of marijuana on the street.

Thirty-six states have legalized medical marijuana, leading some to leave South Carolina to get the help they say they need. In our special, you will hear about one man who did just that.

The ACLU ranks South Carolina at No. 2 in the country for marijuana-related arrests. We look at that data in our state and locally, along with racial disparities among those arrests.

And there’s another challenge surrounding marijuana. Hemp and Marijuana can be nearly impossible for law enforcement to distinguish until they are tested in a lab, causing a backlog that one SLED employee calls a “nightmare” situation.

You’ll hear the pros and cons of legalization in other states and what our lawmakers are pushing for in South Carolina. There is a bill in the House that could help thousands of people, supporters say.

All this and more in News13’s “Palmetto Pot War” special at 7 on wbtw.com on Tuesday night.