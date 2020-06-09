WBTW News13 sponsoring Red Cross blood drives

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — WBTW News13 is sponsoring a Red Cross blood drive Thursday in multiple locations.

The blood drive will be Thursday, June 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Myrtle Beach and Florence.

Myrtle Beach location:

Beach Church, 557 George Bishop Parkway, Myrtle Beach

Florence location:

Mike Reichenbach Ford Lincoln, 600 North Coit Street, Florence

Donors will be given a coupon for a free personal pizza from Pizza Hut and a free box of Girl Scout Cookies.

Appointments can be set up by calling 1-800-REDCROSS or on the Red Cross website using the Sponsor Code “WBTW.”