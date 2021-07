WBTW News13 will power down the transmitter to complete tower work from 2 a.m. to 4 .m on Saturday, July 24.

This will affect over-the-air, cable, and satellite viewers, and streaming services that receive the station’s signal.

News13 will be black and off the air for channels 13.1, 13.2, 13.3, and 13.4 during this time.