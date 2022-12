MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — WBTW will go off air early Thursday morning for transmitter tower maintenance.

Maintenance will begin at approximately 12:15 a.m. and last for about two hours.

WBTW and its subchannels (13.1, 13.2, 13.3, and 13.4) will be in black and off air for the duration of the maintenance period.

This affects any over the air, cable, satellite, or streaming service viewers who receive the WBTW signal via antenna.