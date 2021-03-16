“We will never forget”: Over 700 luminaries line Tidelands Health hospitals as officials honor those who died to COVID-19

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Tidelands Health held a luminary observance to remember those who died to COVID-19 and honor the survivors and healthcare workers.

Tidelands Health confirmed it’s first diagnosed case of COVID-19 on March 16th, 2020.

Since then, South Carolina has had 455,495 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,851 confirmed deaths, according to SCDHEC.

Over 770 luminaries lined four Tideland Health locations each representing the lives lost in Georgetown, Horry, and Williamsburg counties.

“These were people that we all loved. They were members of our community, members of our team so I don’t think you should forget that,” Bruce Bailey, the Chief Executive Officer for Tidelands Health said.

Some luminaries were written with messages on them sent by loved ones and members of the community.







In addition to Tidelands Health having their own luminaries, they invited members of the community to leave the lights on at their homes and businesses to show their support.

Tidelands Health officials not only remembered those lost but are looking to the future and a promise of a better tomorrow.

“With the vaccine and people getting the vaccine, it’s raising hopes, spirits are better. I think people are looking forward to the coming year and knowing that brighter days are ahead,” Bailey said.

Tidelands Health has administered more than 37,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

For information on the vaccine, to schedule your appointment and to see if you’re eligible, you can go to Tidelands Health vaccine page.

News13 is continuing to track the vaccine on our, ‘Tracking The Vaccine’ page.