“We’re getting more used to it”: Residents along Waccamaw River deal with high floodwaters

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Waccamaw River is a little over 14 feet with it slowly pouring into the streets on Waccamaw Drive and into people’s homes.

“We’re learning to live with it. The hardest part is getting in and out from the house,” said Mitchell Finney, a resident on Waccamaw Drive said.

Finney and residents in the area have to park elsewhere and take a boat or walk in waist deep water to get home.

“When we first moved here they said the hurricanes bring in bad floods but it’s gotten to the point where it doesn’t even have to rain here. If it rains up in North Carolina, it all comes down here,” Finney said.

Finney said he’s lived there for 2 years and that he’s adapted after floodwaters have reached high levels several times a year saying, we’re getting more used to it.”

There have been plans for possible buyouts in the neighborhood. Horry County said they’re in the process of applying for state funding to fund a buyout program.

Finney said he would probably take a buyout but said, a lot of these people like it down here and they just suffer through it, they want to live by the river.”

“We’ll survive I guess. We learn to deal with it. It gets you to know your neighbors everybody helps out each other,” Finney said.

The National Weather Service forecasts that the Waccamaw River will continue to rise this week to 14.5 feet.

