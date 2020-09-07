‘We’ve had a large crowd’: SCHP sees speeding, seatbelt violations this Labor Day holiday

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Large crowds and seatbelt violations — two things South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers have seen this Labor Day weekend.

“It’s been a busy weekend,” said SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee.

As with any Labor Day weekend, many families hit the highway to the Grand Strand.

“We’ve had a large crowd as we can always anticipate,” said Master Trooper Lee.

The Georgiev family left the North Carolina mountains to see their family in Conway for the holiday weekend.

“It’s always busy with the holidays,” said Katie Georgiev. “We leave the big crowd that comes up to visit the mountains and we come down here to join the crowd down here,” her husband laughed.

They made the trip to get a break. “[We wanted to] give the kids a break from the house and the homeschooling. Just get out for the weekend,” The Georgievs said.

But Master Trooper Lee said the top violation this holiday weekend was speeding.

“On the way over here, matter of fact, I saw several troopers who had cars stopped,” he said.

The Georgievs said they saw drivers speeding too and a lot of road rage.

“They had, you know, the light bar on their truck and we came down later at night and they kept flashing us, wanting us to get over. I mean, we were doing 70 as it was anyway,” they said.

SCHP troopers have pulled drivers for other things like seatbelt and alcohol violations too this holiday weekend, according to Master Trooper Lee.

“We’re also out. We have a lot of troopers out, we have a lot of troopers working today, and we’re trying to be highly visible,” he said.

They’re just reminding drivers to stay off their phones and to wear their seat belts.