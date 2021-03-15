What are the differences between COVID-19 and allergy symptoms? Myrtle Beach allergist explains

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach allergist said he’s seeing a heavy allergy season ahead, so more than ever, he’s encouraging people to know the differences between COVID-19 and seasonal allergies.

“It seems over the last few weeks, we’ve seen a significant increase in people complaining about allergies and it has corresponded with the onset of tree pollen season,” said Dr. Mark Schecker, an allergist with Coastal Carolina Allergy and Asthma.

With people more likely to experience allergies this time of year, Schecker said it’s important to know the differences between COVID-19 and allergy symptoms.

“That’s a real challenge nowadays with what’s going on, but I think the number one thing that distinguishes allergies from COVID would be fever,” Schecker said.

Common COVID-19 symptoms include fever, body aches, loss of smell or taste, fatigue, nausea, and congestion.

Common allergy symptoms include congestion, fits of sneezing, itchy and watery eyes, itchy nose, ears, and throat, and stuffy and runny nose.

“Allergies don’t usually cause body aches, things like that — I mean they can, they can make you feel really bad — but I think if you’re starting to get that you should have some level of suspicion that you might have a virus or COVID,” Schecker said.

Schecker said those with seasonal allergies should look out for this key symptom.

“I think that if your medicines have been working and then all of a sudden have not been working, then you really need to start thinking of something else and certainly if you have a fever or start to get body aches then maybe that’s something you need to take another look at and make sure you’re not having a viral illness particularly COVID.”

“The good advice, in general, is just to be on the safe side when you’re not someone who’s had allergies before and you’re getting typical allergy symptoms, that you should consider getting COVID tested just to make sure,” Schecker said.

Schecker added that allergy season is not ending anytime soon saying, “This will last for several more weeks into April and then we’ll have the spring grass season so that’s going to last probably the end of spring into June.”

You can track the pollen count in your area by going to Pollen.com.