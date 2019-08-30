What essentials you should keep in a hurricane emergency kit

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – (WBTW) Although Florida is set to take the majority of the hit from Hurricane Dorian, emergency officials say this should serve as a good reminder to be prepared for the peak of hurricane season.

Amy Brauner is the Executive Director for the American Red Cross in all Eastern counties of South Carolina. She tells News13, their warehouse is stocked and the evacuation shelters are ready in the event of a major storm in our area.

Brauner says the best time to prepare is now before there is a threat to our area and urges people to check their emergency kit. The main staples in the kit she showed our team was enough non-perishable food for five days, a gallon of water for each day, a flashlight and important documents.

“Get some extra cash, gas your car up, make sure you have copies of your most important materials,” Brauner advises. “Connect with all of your family members so you have a plan in case something does happen.”

Brauner added, it’s important to keep your pets needs in mind as well.

Right now, there are no plans to send Red Cross volunteers from our area to Florida or Georgia, however, Red Cross organizations across the Palmetto State have sent materials to those Hurricane Dorian is expected to impact.

“We’re in constant communication here and in all of the counties,” Brauner said. “We have shelter agreements and feeding agreements to make sure that anyone in need will be able to have a hot meal, a place to stay and we’re training our volunteers constantly.”

Brauner says the Red Cross is always looking for volunteers and now is the best time to get involved so you can participate when help is needed.