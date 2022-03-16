MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The United States Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make daylight saving time permanent.

While it may result in lighter evenings in the winter, it may not be all sunshine for some people.

Currently in Myrtle Beach, the earliest sunset is 5:06 p.m. in December. The latest sunrise is 7:39 a.m. in November. With permanent daylight saving time, the latest sunrise would move to 8:20 a.m. in January and the earliest sunset would move to 6:06 p.m. in December.

Currently in Florence, the earliest sunset is 5:09 p.m. in December. The latest sunrise is 7:43 a.m. in November. With permanent daylight saving time, the latest sunrise would move to 8:25 a.m. in January and the earliest sunset would move to 6:09 p.m. in December.

The sun would rise after 8 a.m. between late November and mid-February in both areas.

The Sunshine Protection Act would need to be approved by the House and then signed into law by President Joe Biden before it became official. Even then, it wouldn’t take effect until Nov. 20, 2023, to allow airlines and other industries to prepare, reports Reuters.

That means we would “fall back” for the final time in November 2023, then “spring forward” again once and for all in March 2024.