MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There are plenty of options for those wanting to watch Fourth of July fireworks over the holiday weekend.
Below are some of the fireworks displays in the News13 viewing area. Please note, displays are dependent on weather and can be postponed or canceled.
Friday
- 9:45 p.m. — Cheraw High School, Cheraw
- 10 p.m. — Broadway at the Beach, Myrtle Beach
- After the Pelicans game — TicketReturn.com Field, Myrtle Beach
- After the Flamingos game — Carolina Bank Field, Florence
Saturday
- After the Pelicans game — TicketReturn.com Field, Myrtle Beach
- After the Flamingos game — Carolina Bank Field, Florence
- 10 p.m. — Darius Leonard presents The Maniac’s 5th Annual Community Fireworks Show, East 3rd Ave., Lake City
Sunday
- After the Pelicans game — TicketReturn.com Field, Myrtle Beach
- 9:30 p.m. — Fairmont Community Park, Fairmont
Monday
- 9:30 p.m. — East Bay Park, Georgetown
- 9:30 p.m. — Cherry Grove Pier, North Myrtle Beach
- 10 p.m. — Second Avenue Pier, Myrtle Beach
- 10 p.m. — Broadway at the Beach, Myrtle Beach
- 10 p.m. — MarshWalk Veterans’ Pier, Murrells Inlet
- 10 p.m. — Barefoot Landing, North Myrtle Beach
If we’re missing a fireworks display from the list, email us at wbtwwebstaff@wbtw.com.