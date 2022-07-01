MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There are plenty of options for those wanting to watch Fourth of July fireworks over the holiday weekend.

Below are some of the fireworks displays in the News13 viewing area. Please note, displays are dependent on weather and can be postponed or canceled.

Friday

9:45 p.m. — Cheraw High School, Cheraw

10 p.m. — Broadway at the Beach, Myrtle Beach

After the Pelicans game — TicketReturn.com Field, Myrtle Beach

After the Flamingos game — Carolina Bank Field, Florence

Saturday

After the Pelicans game — TicketReturn.com Field, Myrtle Beach

After the Flamingos game — Carolina Bank Field, Florence

10 p.m. — Darius Leonard presents The Maniac’s 5th Annual Community Fireworks Show, East 3rd Ave., Lake City

Sunday

After the Pelicans game — TicketReturn.com Field, Myrtle Beach

9:30 p.m. — Fairmont Community Park, Fairmont

Monday

9:30 p.m. — East Bay Park, Georgetown

9:30 p.m. — Cherry Grove Pier, North Myrtle Beach

10 p.m. — Second Avenue Pier, Myrtle Beach

10 p.m. — Broadway at the Beach, Myrtle Beach

10 p.m. — MarshWalk Veterans’ Pier, Murrells Inlet

10 p.m. — Barefoot Landing, North Myrtle Beach

If we’re missing a fireworks display from the list, email us at wbtwwebstaff@wbtw.com.