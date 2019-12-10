Where you can give your input on the future of parks, recreation and sports tourism in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The department for Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism in Myrtle Beach wants community input on a master plan for the next ten years.

Tim Huber is the director of Sports Tourism for the City and says it’s a blank slate for ideas of new facilities, programs or expansion of what the department currently offers.

Sports Tourism and Parks and Recreation were combined into one department back in July.

About 20 years ago, a master plan was developed and Huber says the City is long overdue for another as the City experienced substantial growth and change in that time.

Huber says community input was key in the former master plan and it will be again.

“There were a lot of volleyball promoters and basketball promoters that lent their voice to a need and this morning we’re standing in the Myrtle Beach Sports Center so you never know whats going to come of these types of master planning,” Huber explained.

Director for the Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Department, Dustin Jordan says, input from people in the community is a vital part of the master plan and they are open to all ideas because the opinion of those who would use the amenities is important to their success.

“We’ve had some ideas of things we would like to see, a new tennis and pickleball facility, a disc golf course, really outdoor recreation programs,” Jordan said. “But, really the whole point of this master plan is to get our finger on the pulse of the community.”

Tonight’s meeting is at 6:45 at the Robert H. Reed Recreation Center.

Following tonight and a meeting with the City consultant, Jordan says the department will have a good idea of what the master plan will include. He hopes they will have a final master plan drafted by the end of the year.