Winter Weather Preparedness Week to start in South Carolina

FILE (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Emergency officials in South Carolina want residents across the state to spend next week preparing for winter and possible icy weather over the next three months.

A proclamation by Gov. Henry McMaster declares that Winter Weather Preparedness Week starts Sunday.

Emergency officials say residents should make sure pipes are insulated and they have fuel for any alternative heat sources if they lose power.

They should also check fireplaces and other heat sources to make sure they are working and don’t have any dangerous leaks.

Carbon monoxide detectors should be checked too.

